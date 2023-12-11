Palestinians March In Ramallah To Demand Ending Of Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Nujoud Qasem

RAMALLAH, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of Palestinians marched on Monday in Ramallah demanding an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip for the 66th day, coinciding with the call for a global strike in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The rally denouncing the continuing aggression of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people took place in central Ramallah city this evening.

Participants in the Rally roamed the city's streets while raising the Palestinian flag and chanting slogans calling for an end to the aggression and genocide committed by the occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip, and for holding it accountable for its crimes. (end) fs