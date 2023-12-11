Russian Senator Concludes Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on
International Affairs Grigory Karasin has ended his visit to
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The Russian politician spoke about the meeting of the
Russian-Azerbaijani interparliamentary commission in his Telegram
channel. He wrote: "We have returned from Baku. The
20th-anniversary meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani
interparliamentary commission was held here. The event was enriched
with real dialogue on the most important bilateral issues. It was
headed by co-chairmen Ali Huseynli and Andrey Yatskin. Among the
issues discussed were specific forms of cooperation between the
parliaments, trade and economic relations, and inter-regional
ties.
The Russian senator also noted that the event held in Baku
addressed the preparation of important events to be organized in
2024, including meetings of parliamentarians of BRICS countries, as
well as the Eurasian Women's Forum.
"There was a constructive atmosphere at the meeting and the
sides showed interest in issues aimed at further developing
relations between Russia and Azerbaijan," Chairman added.
