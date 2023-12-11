Russian Senator Concludes Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin has ended his visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Russian politician spoke about the meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani interparliamentary commission in his Telegram channel. He wrote: "We have returned from Baku. The 20th-anniversary meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani interparliamentary commission was held here. The event was enriched with real dialogue on the most important bilateral issues. It was headed by co-chairmen Ali Huseynli and Andrey Yatskin. Among the issues discussed were specific forms of cooperation between the parliaments, trade and economic relations, and inter-regional ties.

The Russian senator also noted that the event held in Baku addressed the preparation of important events to be organized in 2024, including meetings of parliamentarians of BRICS countries, as well as the Eurasian Women's Forum.

"There was a constructive atmosphere at the meeting and the sides showed interest in issues aimed at further developing relations between Russia and Azerbaijan," Chairman added.