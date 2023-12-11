Poland prepares for political transition of power to centrist led by pro-EU government

(MENAFN) Poland is on the cusp of a significant political transition as the national conservatives, who have governed for eight years, are expected to hand over power to a centrist bloc led by pro-EU government veteran Donald Tusk. The transition, set to unfold over three days starting Monday, follows a national election where Poles turned out in large numbers to vote for change, expressing collective frustration with a government that had been eroding democratic norms. The transition was delayed by the president, who opted to keep political allies in office as long as possible.



The change in power carries implications for the 38 million citizens of Poland, marking a relief for various groups, including women who witnessed reproductive rights erosion and LGBTQ+ individuals who faced a government hate campaign. Beyond the domestic impact, the transition holds broader consequences for Ukraine and the European Union.



Donald Tusk, a former EU leader, is anticipated to enhance Warsaw's standing in Brussels, strengthening centrist, pro-EU forces. This development comes at a crucial time when euroskeptic sentiments, exemplified by figures like Geert Wilders in the Netherlands, are gaining momentum across the European landscape.



The outgoing nationalist government in Poland initially stood as one of Kyiv's staunchest allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. However, relations have soured over economic competition from Ukrainian food producers and truckers, provoking concerns among Poles about their livelihoods. Tusk's leadership is expected to address these challenges, including the immediate issue of a blockade by Polish truckers at the border with Ukraine, which has hindered the import of military equipment by charities. Tusk has accused the outgoing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's government of mishandling the situation, underscoring the complex issues that the new leadership will confront.

