Turkey's industrial output experiences YoY increase of 1.1 percent in October

(MENAFN) According to an announcement from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Monday, Turkey's industrial production witnessed a year-on-year increase of 1.1 percent in October.



Notably, all sub-items within the industrial production sector exhibited growth during the month when compared to the same period in the previous year. This positive trend underscores the resilience and expansion observed across various segments of Turkey's industrial landscape.



"Mining and quarrying index increased by 3.7 percent, manufacturing index increased by 1.3 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 3.5 percent in October 2023," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) further mentioned.



In terms of monthly variations, there was a decrease of 0.4 percent in industrial production, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).



Breaking down the components of industrial production for October 2023, the mining and quarrying index demonstrated growth, registering an increase of 3.2 percent.



Conversely, the manufacturing index experienced a decline of 0.3 percent, while the index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply witnessed a notable decrease of 2.3 percent when compared to the same month in the previous year.

