Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Officials On Sidelines Of Doha Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Sunday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Abshir Omar Jama; Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal HE Narayan Prakash Saud; Minister of International Development in Canada HE Ahmed Hussen, Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy of the Republic of Finland HE Outi Holopainen; the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia HE Tim Watts; Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs of the United States of America HE Roger Carstens, and the US Special Representative for Afghanistan HE Thomas West, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023.

During the meetings, they discussed relations of bilateral cooperation and the latest regional and international developments.