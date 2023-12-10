Ukrainian, Uruguayan Presidents Discuss Prospects For Holding Ukraine-Latin America Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou have discussed the prospects for holding the Ukraine-Latin America summit.

That's according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"While on a working visit to Argentina, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou," the report said.

Zelensky expressed gratitude for Uruguay's stance within the International Maritime Organization in support of the resolution on the impact of the Russian armed invasion of Ukraine on international navigation adopted in December this year.

"Today I have the opportunity to personally thank you and the people of your country for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Zelensky said that Ukraine was currently engaged in a fierce combat with Russian troops on the battlefield and was simultaneously working to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which is one of the key political instruments to end the war.

Zelensky commended the participation of Uruguay's representative in the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors on the implementation of the Peace Formula.

He expressed hope for Uruguay's participation in the fourth meeting of advisors in January next year, where, among other things, discussions are planned on the preparation for the inaugural Global Peace Summit.

Special attention was paid to the prospects for holding the Ukraine-Latin America summit.

The Ukrainian president invited his Uruguayan counterpart to visit Ukraine.