Hunter Biden questions Elon Musk’s intellectual abilities

(MENAFN) Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, has cast doubt on Elon Musk's intellectual abilities, asserting that the billionaire shows a lack of respect for U.S. democracy and freedoms. Biden further alleged that Musk is disseminating "disinformation" about his personal life and business affairs.



The remarks came a day after the U.S. Department of Justice levied nine new tax-related charges against Biden, claiming that he had lived a "extravagant lifestyle" while evading taxes.



In a published interview with musician-turned-podcaster Moby on Friday, Hunter Biden shared apprehensions about potential threats to his safety arising from criticisms by right-wing opponents.



He referred to a previous attack on Congressman Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, where the assailant mentioned Biden as a possible target. The 53-year-old expressed concern that due to media coverage, particularly from right-wing affiliated outlets, he is perceived by some as an "embodiment of evil" because of alleged wrongdoings.



Biden claimed that individuals such as Musk are magnifying narratives that harm his reputation.



“One thing about Elon Musk that I’m certain of is there’s another very damaged human being,” the leader’s son informed Moby, saying that the billionaire is the “dumbest smart person I think that the world has ever known.”

