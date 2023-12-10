               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Projects Proposed, Implemented By Azerbaijan Greatly Reshaped Eurasia's Energy Map - President Ilham Aliyev


12/10/2023 6:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The projects we have proposed and implemented have greatly reshaped the energy map of Eurasia, President Ilham Aliyev said at the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector, Trend reports.

