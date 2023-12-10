Azerbaijan Trampoline & Tumbling Championship Competitions Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The competitions of the 7th Azerbaijan championship and Baku championship in trampoline gymnastics, 19th Azerbaijan championship and Baku tumbling championship are held in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports.

A total of 99 athletes are participating in the competition, of them, 70 gymnasts participate in trampoline gymnastics, and 29 gymnasts participate in tumbling competitions.

The athletes are students of the "Ojag Sport" club, the Specialized Olympic Reserve Children's and Youth School for Gymnastics, the "Neftchi" Sports Club, and the 13th Olympic Reserve Specialized Children's and Youth Sports School.

Tumbling competitions among gymnasts are "children" (born in 2013-2015), "teenagers" (born in 2011-2012), "young people" (born in 2007-2010) and "adults" (2006- It is held in age categories (born in Trampoline gymnastics competitions in the individual program among gymnasts "babies" (born in 2016), "children" (born in 2013-2015), "teenagers" (born in 2011-2012), "young people" (2007 -born in 2010) and "adults" (born in 2006 and older) age categories. Participants in this type of gymnastics will demonstrate their strength in the synchronized program in the age categories "children", "teenagers" and "young people".