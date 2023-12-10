Azerbaijan Trampoline & Tumbling Championship Competitions Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The competitions of the 7th Azerbaijan championship and Baku
championship in trampoline gymnastics, 19th Azerbaijan championship
and Baku tumbling championship are held in the auxiliary hall of
the National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports.
A total of 99 athletes are participating in the competition, of
them, 70 gymnasts participate in trampoline gymnastics, and 29
gymnasts participate in tumbling competitions.
The athletes are students of the "Ojag Sport" club, the
Specialized Olympic Reserve Children's and Youth School for
Gymnastics, the "Neftchi" Sports Club, and the 13th Olympic Reserve
Specialized Children's and Youth Sports School.
Tumbling competitions among gymnasts are "children" (born in
2013-2015), "teenagers" (born in 2011-2012), "young people" (born
in 2007-2010) and "adults" (2006- It is held in age categories
(born in Trampoline gymnastics competitions in the individual
program among gymnasts "babies" (born in 2016), "children" (born in
2013-2015), "teenagers" (born in 2011-2012), "young people" (2007
-born in 2010) and "adults" (born in 2006 and older) age
categories. Participants in this type of gymnastics will
demonstrate their strength in the synchronized program in the age
categories "children", "teenagers" and "young people".
