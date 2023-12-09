(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Shopping Malls Group Unleashes A Cash-Fueled Shopping Extravaganza: 5 Weeks, 5 Draws, Aed 1 Million Up For Grabs







Dubai, UAE – December 07, 2023 – Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is gearing up for an exhilarating Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2023-24 with an incredible opportunity for shoppers to win big. As part of its DSF initiative, DSMG is set to award a staggering AED 1 million in cash prizes to lucky shoppers.

Starting from December 08, 2023, and running through January 14, 2024, shoppers spending AED 200 or more at any of the participating malls stand a chance to be among the 25 fortunate individuals to win substantial cash prizes. These shortlisted shoppers will be invited to the DSF main stage, where they will have the thrilling opportunity to spin the wheel for a chance to win cash prizes starting at AED 10,000 and increasing through denominations of 15,000, 20,000, 25,000, 30,000, and 40,000.



The weekly draw dates are scheduled for December 17, 24, and 31, 2023, and January 7 and 14, 2024, adding anticipation and fervor to each week of the DSF.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, commented, 'As we usher in a new year, we want to reward our valued shoppers for their continuous support. We are thrilled to elevate the shopping experience during the Dubai Shopping Festival by offering the cash prizes. We look forward to seeing the joy and thrill on the faces of the lucky winners as they spin the wheel and take home the prizes. Join us in this grand celebration of joy, luxury, and good fortune!”



This campaign is an ode to the spirit of DSF, promising an unforgettable journey where every spin could lead to a life-altering windfall. Participating malls include: Al Barsha Mall, Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair

Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Center, Al Nahda Mall, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian

Center, BurJuman Mall, Barsha South Mall, Bay Avenue, Dubai Festival Plaza, Etihad Mall, Karama Center Shopping Mall, Marinascape Mall, Motorcity Mall, Mudon Community

Centre, Nad Al Hamar Mall, Reef Mall, Serena Marketplace, Shorooq Community

Centre and Silicon Central Mall.



