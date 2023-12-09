IGB Operator Plans More Tenders For Expansion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Following the
decision to proceed with the expansion of the Interconnector
Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), subsequent to the ongoing tender for the
detailed engineering design of the gas metering station near Stara
Zagora, the plan involves initiating additional tenders to
facilitate various aspects of the project, Teodora Georgieva,
Executive Officer of ICGB, the pipeline operator, said in an
exclusive interview with Trend .
"The entire process adheres to the principle of public tenders,
ensuring a competitive and transparent selection of contractors and
suppliers for the expansion project in full compliance with the
relevant legislation," she said.
The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas
transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas
pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the
Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area
of Stara Zagora.
The interconnector has an overall length of 182 km and a
technical capacity of 3 bcm per year with an option for increasing
the transmission capacity to up to 5 bcm per year with the
construction of a compressor station on Greek territory that would
also allow for reverse flow. IGB is being developed in great
synergy with the LNG terminal near the Greek city of
Alexandroupolis, which is set for completion by the end of
2023.
With the terminal's implementation, IGB's capacity may see a
significant boost of up to 5 bcm/y, which will further ensure the
independent energy deliveries in the region.
