IGB Operator Plans More Tenders For Expansion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Following the decision to proceed with the expansion of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), subsequent to the ongoing tender for the detailed engineering design of the gas metering station near Stara Zagora, the plan involves initiating additional tenders to facilitate various aspects of the project, Teodora Georgieva, Executive Officer of ICGB, the pipeline operator, said in an exclusive interview with Trend .

"The entire process adheres to the principle of public tenders, ensuring a competitive and transparent selection of contractors and suppliers for the expansion project in full compliance with the relevant legislation," she said.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora.

The interconnector has an overall length of 182 km and a technical capacity of 3 bcm per year with an option for increasing the transmission capacity to up to 5 bcm per year with the construction of a compressor station on Greek territory that would also allow for reverse flow. IGB is being developed in great synergy with the LNG terminal near the Greek city of Alexandroupolis, which is set for completion by the end of 2023.

With the terminal's implementation, IGB's capacity may see a significant boost of up to 5 bcm/y, which will further ensure the independent energy deliveries in the region.

