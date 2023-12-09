Passionpreneur Publishing Proudly Announces That Sam Amory Has Started The Journey Of Becoming A Published Author.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

About The Book

'NFT in Me' serves as a visionary guide, bridging the worlds of healthcare and blockchain technology. Whether you are a healthcare professional, researcher, patient advocate, or simply curious about the future of healthcare, this book provides invaluable insights into the potential of NFTs to catalyse a transformative revolution in healthcare data management and value exchange.

Once released, the book will be available in print format in the USA, UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East; and the e-book will be distributed from more than 70 online partners serving readers across the globe.

About The Author:

Sam Amory, a visionary leader with over two decades in global healthcare, drives transformative change at the nexus of healthcare, management, and technology. As a senior executive, he spearheads innovative solutions, leveraging data-driven insights. With a medical background and keen business acumen, Amory is a sought-after speaker at industry conferences, a published author, and a passionate advocate for patient-centered care in our digital era.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as few as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.

The Passionpreneur Publishing team is looking forward to supporting entrepreneurs, experts and leaders in achieving their dream of becoming an international author in the coming few months.

