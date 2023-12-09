North Korea Closing Embassies In A Fit Of Desperation

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In November 2023, North Korea decided to close its foreign diplomatic missions in Angola, Hong Kong, Nepal, Spain, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bangladesh, Senegal and Guinea.



These closures likely come as the result of financial hardship due to international sanctions as well as the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But an

impending domestic food crisis

may also be behind the decision. For a country that prioritizes spending on its military and luxury goods for its elites, a food shortage would stretch limited resources even further.

A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson

said in a statement

on November 3, 2023, that“we are carrying out operations to withdraw and establish diplomatic missions in accordance with changing global environments and national foreign policy.”



But the likely reality is that the regime is struggling to support not only those living in North Korea but also those in missions abroad. The Kim Jong Un regime is under pressure from sanctions that have been imposed in response to North Korea's ongoing nuclear and ballistic missile testing and launches.



The resolutions

adopted by

the United Nations Security Council have called for the reduction of North Korea's diplomatic missions and consular posts and have expressed concern that North Korea has been abusing immunities granted to its diplomats.

Many of these resolutions were passed between 2006 and 2017. For years, Kim Jong Un has found creative ways to evade United Nations sanctions to import luxury items, but his reserves might be running low.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a strategic embrace. Photo: KCNA