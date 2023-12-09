Weapon Works Spreads Holiday Cheer With Christmas Sale: Angstadt Arms MDP-9 Pistol Now Only $2,099.99

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Burlington, NC, 9th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Tis the season for savings! Weapon Works, a premier firearms retailer, is delighted to unwrap the gift of giving with a special Christmas Sale featuring the Angstadt Arms MDP-9 Pistol at a festive price of $2,099.99. This jolly offer represents a significant discount from the original price of $2,474.99, providing firearm enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to gift themselves or their loved ones this high-performance pistol at a merry value.







The Angstadt Arms MDP-9 Pistol , known for its innovation, reliability, and versatility, is the perfect present for gun aficionados looking to elevate their collection. Its compact design and advanced features make it a standout choice for both experienced shooters and those venturing into the world of high-performance firearms.

Key Features of the Angstadt Arms MDP-9 Pistol:

The MDP-9 features a compact and ergonomic design, making it ideal for spreading holiday cheer through home defense, concealed carry, and tactical applications.Celebrate peace of mind with the MDP-9's reputation for reliability, built with quality materials and craftsmanship for consistent performance in various shooting scenarios.Add a touch of customization to your festivities with the MDP-9's compatibility with a variety of accessories, enhancing your shooting experience.Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the Angstadt Arms MDP-9 Pistol is a durable companion for all your yuletide shooting adventures.

“Weapon Works is thrilled to bring joy to our customers with the Angstadt Arms MDP-9 Pistol at an extraordinary price during our Christmas Sale,” said Zac, Owner of Weapon Works.“This limited-time promotion embodies the spirit of the season, offering firearm enthusiasts an opportunity to share the gift of quality firearms at an exceptional value.”

The Christmas Sale begins today and will run through 12-31-2023. Customers are encouraged to join in the festivities and make this holiday season truly memorable by taking advantage of this exclusive offer while supplies last .

For more information about the Christmas Sale or to purchase the Angstadt Arms MDP-9 Pistol, please visit or contact Weapon Works Customer Service at 800-556-9498.