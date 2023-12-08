Zanzibar President Arrives In Doha

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi arrived in Doha Friday to take part in the Doha Forum. The president and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival by HE the Director of Department of Protocol Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhroo.

