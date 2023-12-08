               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zanzibar President Arrives In Doha


12/8/2023 11:03:40 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi arrived in Doha Friday to take part in the Doha Forum. The president and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival by HE the Director of Department of Protocol Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhroo.

MENAFN08122023000067011011ID1107562900

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search