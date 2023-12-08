Introducing The New Samsung Shop App In Singapore: Delivering Greater Value To Customers Wherever They Are

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2023 - Samsung Electronics announced the launch of the Samsung Shop App in Singapore, bringing consumers and Samsung fans an elevated and simplified online shopping journey. The Samsung Shop App gives users access to exclusive app-only offers, personalised promos, as well as updates on the latest Samsung deals via in-app notifications.





For users making purchases through the Samsung Shop App, flexible payment options such as easy instalment payments simplify the purchase process. Users can easily view delivery details and get access to real-time tracking for their orders. Users can also benefit from the Samsung Rewards program, which lets users earn and redeem points on every purchase made through the Samsung Shop App.



"Singapore consumers are increasingly looking for convenience and value in their shopping journey, even for higher-priced items like electronic products, with many turning to online shopping to simplify their experience. A recent Samsung study[1] unveiled that almost half of consumers in the Southeast Asia and Oceania region (43%) bought electronic devices or home appliances online in the past three months," said Dennis Jang, President of Samsung Electronics Singapore . "With the Samsung Shop App, we aim to bring users with a seamless shopping experience, offering them with the convenience and value that they seek to help elevate their work and play."



Immersive, app-tastic shopping experiences

With Samsung Shop App, Samsung is elevating the online shopping experience for customers and fans, all from the comfort of wherever they are. The Samsung Shop App will provide users with:





An optimised shopping experience on mobile devices : The Samsung Shop App will be available on all Android devices, with a mobile-optimised user interface that is user-friendly. The app will feature a curated selection of the latest Samsung consumer electronics products available for purchase through the app, with the catalogue of products available for purchase to be expanded in the months to come.

Real-time order status updates : Customers who make purchases on the Samsung Shop App can view details of orders made and receive real-time delivery notifications. For all purchases, customers are entitled to free shipping and returns.

Personalised recommendations : The Samsung Shop App will be able to offer personalised content and recommendations for Samsung products, including easy comparisons between users' current devices and the latest models offered, as well as accessories for owned products.

Exclusive discounts for students : Students will be able to log in and enjoy their Samsung Education Store offers to get additional savings on Samsung devices.

Samsung Rewards benefits: Shop on Samsung Shop App and earn up to 5% of spend back in Samsung Rewards points on eligible purchases. Samsung Rewards gives users even more perks and deals with bonus points offers and point redemption for discounts. New to Samsung? Sign up and be auto-enrolled as a Samsung Rewards member.

Exclusive in-app promotions for all: Samsung customers and users will be able to take advantage of discounts and promotions offered exclusively on the Samsung Shop App. From now until 31 March 2024, Samsung Shop App users will receive 10% off any first purchase on the app[2], with more exclusive app offers to come.

Samsung Shop App is available on the Google Play Store. To download and install the Samsung Shop App and take advantage of the promotions on offer, please visit here .[1] The study was conducted in August 2023 by Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia and Oceania with over 2,600 respondents across eight markets in the region.[2] Terms & conditions apply.#SamsungThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at