               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Funds Allocated For Major Highway Repair In Baku's Pirallahi District - Decree


12/8/2023 5:20:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan has been allocated 300,000 manat ($176,470) for major repair of highways in Pirallahi settlement of Pirallahi district in Baku, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Will be updated

MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search