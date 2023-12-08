Funds Allocated For Major Highway Repair In Baku's Pirallahi District - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The State Roads
Agency of Azerbaijan has been allocated 300,000 manat ($176,470)
for major repair of highways in Pirallahi settlement of Pirallahi
district in Baku, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the
relevant decree.
Will be updated
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560175
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.