AAFT University India And Leeds Beckett University, UK, Join Forces To Elevate Education In Creative Arts And Soft Power Courses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Marwah Film City Noida: In a significant stride towards fostering global collaboration in education, AAFT University India and Leeds Beckett University United Kingdom have officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote education and training in the fields of creative arts and soft power courses.



The historic partnership between these two esteemed institutions aims to provide students with an extraordinary opportunity for international exposure and skill development. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating,“We are delighted to join hands with Leeds Beckett University United Kingdom for the promotion of students and to provide them with extraordinary exposure abroad. Fortunately, both universities share a common belief in skill development and providing international exposure to students.”



Dr. James Musgrave, Director of Leeds Beckett University, echoed this sentiment, saying,“It's a matter of great pride that we, together with AAFT University, will work towards elevating the standards of students. AAFT needs no introduction.” The collaboration between these two educational powerhouses is poised to create a platform for students to flourish in a dynamic and globally oriented educational environment.



The partnership is not only a testament to the commitment of both institutions to educational excellence but also a bridge that connects the rich educational heritage of India with the academic prowess of the United Kingdom. This collaboration is expected to open new avenues for students, offering them a diverse and comprehensive learning experience that transcends geographical boundaries.



During the signing ceremony, Jayashree Raghuram also commended the quality of education at both AAFT University India and Leeds Beckett University, underscoring the potential of this partnership to contribute significantly to the growth and development of students on an international scale.



This collaboration is a testament to the shared vision of AAFT University India and Leeds Beckett University in providing students with a holistic and globally relevant education, preparing them to excel in the dynamic and interconnected world of creative arts and soft power.



