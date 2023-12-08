Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 337,220

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 337,220 troops in Ukraine (+990 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and December 8, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,626 tanks (+8 over the past day), 10,508 armored fighting vehicles (+26), 8,057 artillery systems (+12), 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,591 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+30), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,136 unmanned aerial vehicles (+20), 1,159 special equipment units (+3). A total of 1,571 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on December 7, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched five strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.