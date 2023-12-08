ASUS Introduces Perfect ROG And TUF Gaming Notebooks

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
TUF Gaming is a very popular family of gaming
laptops among gamers. In the camp of these mobile computers, many
times produced worthy devices that deserve the closest attention.
Among the distinctive features are high-quality hardware, an
efficient cooling system, and a detailed display with low response
time.
In the family of Asus gaming laptops, the TUF Gaming line takes
a position under all kinds of ROG (Zephyrus, Strix, etc.), but it
is the most interesting for an ordinary player: the processors here
are powerful, video cards are junior GeForce GTX/RTX of the
corresponding generation, i.e. they provide an incomparably higher
level of performance than integrated graphics, but at the same time
retain any reasonable cost. Perhaps, the design of TUF Gaming
models is not as refined and exquisite as that of image laptops,
but this is, after all, a matter of taste.
ASUS TUF Gaming F15
The TUF Gaming is a great compromise option for gamers who can't
go on a trip or other trip for a long time without their favorite
computer entertainment. Why limit yourself to your favorite hobby
when you don't have to? It's a legitimate question and ASUS
answering it has presented a decent device. Its autonomy at average
load mode is enough for about 8 hours, and in the case of games -
3-4 hours. In the case of video playback so and above. There is
some difference in the battery capacity of the younger and older
versions. However, in both cases, it is better than its
predecessors. Separately it is worth highlighting the 15
FullHD monitor based on the IPS matrix.
The heart of the system is the processor. Depending on the
specification, you can choose a model with the Intel Core i5 13500H
or the more powerful Intel Core i7 12700H. No need to worry about
graphics processing. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 notebooks can be equipped
with discrete graphics cards NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 for notebooks
with 6GB of GDDR6 video memory or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 for
notebooks with 8GB of video memory of the same format.
Get next-level AI performance on GeForce
RTX.
Discover the RTX AI advantage. Built for the era of AI, GeForce
RTX GPUs are equipped with dedicated Tensor Cores designed to
accelerate AI, ensuring the best performance and introducing
revolutionary AI capabilities. Harness exclusive AI features and
transform the way you work and play. From enhanced creativity and
ultra-efficient productivity to blisteringly fast gaming, the
ultimate AI power on Windows PCs is on RTX – today and
tomorrow.
Asus TUF Gaming
A15
Perfect for 1080p gaming. The Asus TUF Gaming A15 delivers good
performance in 1080p gaming thanks to its state-of-the-art AMD
Ryzen processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card from 4050 to
4070 depending on the model configuration. In addition, the
notebook boasts a high-quality IPS display with a frequency of 144
to 165 Hz.
READY FOR ANYTHING
Start getting in on the action right with the TUF Gaming A15.
With an integrated Windows 11 operating system (optional), up to
AMD RyzenTM 9 7940HS processor, and up to 32GB of incredibly fast
DDR5 RAM, your streaming and multitasking is done with ease.
Utilize the full gaming performance of your notebook's NVIDIA®
GeForce RTXTM GPU with a dedicated multiplexer switch. When your
game library gets full, an empty M.2 NVMe SSD slot makes upgrading
storage capacity a breeze.
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus line of notebooks has
always had its characteristic features: powerful components in a
rather discreet, stylish, and compact body. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16
(2023) GU604 fully meets these criteria. The laptop is equipped
with a powerful Intel Core i9 processor, a speedy 2TB drive, plenty
of RAM and a top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4080-4090 notebook
graphics card. So its performance is at a very high level.
The laptop, depending on the package, has a 16-inch ROG Nebula
and ROG Nebula HDR display with mini LED backlighting, which is
housed in a sleek chassis that is sized to match the dimensions of
15-inch devices. The display has a QHD+ (2K) resolution, supports
Adaptive-Sync, and has excellent speed characteristics: refresh
rate of 240Hz and response time of 3ms. This guarantees excellent
image quality and smooth gaming. Also note that in addition to
running games, the notebook is also suitable for working in
professional graphic applications and for working with multimedia
content, thanks to the wide color gamut of the display, PANTONE®
Validated display coverage and Dolby Vision® technology.
Two models ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU604VY-NM044X and
GU604VY-NM040X) have an unusual design solution: in the display
cover they have a built-in matrix display ROG AniMe MatrixTM,
consisting of a set of miniature LEDs (18710 dots, 1711 LEDs). This
display is designed to display text messages and system
notifications, visually accompany the audio being played, and show
any custom animation.
With its help, the owner of the notebook can vividly declare its
individuality.
We should also note the possibility of opening the screen of
Zephyrus M16 to full 180 degrees, which will allow you to find
additional scenarios of using the notebook in non-standard
conditions.
Zephyrus M16, which has a low weight for gaming notebooks (2.1 -
2.3 kg), has an advanced cooling system with three fans and a
full-width radiator. It helps to cool key components even more
efficiently. By the way, seven heat pipes, laid in the laptop case,
cool not only the processor and graphics card but also the elements
of their power supply systems. This ensures the reliable and stable
operation of the entire device in the long term.
6 reasons to buy ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
GU604:
high performance;
great 16-inch Mini LED screen with 240Hz refresh rate;
stylish appearance and compact body (considering the 16-inch screen
and components);
good range of connectors;
comfortable keyboard and touchpad;
loud audio system.
For gamers who demand the absolute best motion and image
clarity, the Zephyrus M16 offers an incredible Nebula HDR Display
with a 240Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and a staggering
1100 nits of peak brightness for stunning HDR gameplay. The
16-inch, 16:10 Mini LED panel provides incredibly deep blacks for
content that jumps right off the screen, whether you're watching a
movie or playing a fast-moving arena shooter. On models without the
Mini LED panel, the max brightness peaks at 500 nits, but both
panels share QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and all
models share an incredible 92% screen-to-body ratio.
For the first time, the M16 will feature an AniMe MatrixTM
display. With 18,710 precision machined holes on the lid of the
machine, animations are crisper and cleaner than ever before. For
models without the AniMe MatrixTM LED array, the perforations are
covered with Monochrome Film, allowing the lid to color shift with
the light. For 2023, we're also introducing a new matte black color
with an overfiring finish. Helping to complete the stealth look,
this finish is also incredibly fingerprint-resistant. With four
polished side panels and a holographic nameplate, the M16 exudes a
sense of style and luxury not seen in standard gaming laptops.
AniMe MatrixTM and Virtual Pet OMNI have both gotten an upgrade.
More LEDs mean more animation possibilities, and OMNI returns with
a whole host of mini games, like the Slot Machine, Shoot'em Up and
Whack-A-Mole. The games will also light up the AniMe MatrixTM as you
progress, and getting high scores will unlock more animations for
OMNI as he joins you on the desktop.
ROG Zephyrus Duo
16
Asus has decided to release the next generation
of ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 with two screens, for the
updated model the manufacturer has the most modern and powerful
stuffing.
In addition to top Nvidia mobile graphics cards - GeForce RTX
4080 and GeForce RTX 4090 - Asus also used AMD HX-series processor
- Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16 cores on Zen 4 architecture. This is one
of the first laptops based on this chip.
ROG Nebula HDR's 16-inch 16:10 main 16:10 QHD display makes it
ideal for the most dynamic games, with a refresh rate of 240Hz and
a response time of just 3ms.
The optional 14 ROG ScreenPad PlusTM display supports 4K
resolution. You can run applications on this screen while gaming,
so you can forget about minimizing the game window to perform other
tasks. Thanks to the capabilities of the Windows 11 operating
system, you can easily switch between applications and conveniently
place windows depending on your current priorities. The secondary
display and the main display form a single workspace, as it is
automatically raised at a slight angle to the keyboard when the
notebook is opened and moved toward the main display.
By the way, the space between the additional screen and the
notebook serves to improve airflow circulation inside the case by
30% compared to conventional notebooks, as the ROG AAS Plus 2.0
aerodynamic system is engaged. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16's efficient
cooling system ensures consistent performance even when playing
games or performing demanding tasks for long periods. In addition,
thanks to the use of a highly efficient liquid metal-based thermal
interface, the maximum thermal power of the processor is also
increased.
It is impossible to classify Zephyrus Duo completely because it
can equally serve as a gaming notebook and a professional tool for
digital content developers; the model can also be classified as a
mobile workstation.
The Pinnacle Of Gaming
Game or create on the cutting edge with up to an AMD RyzenTM 9
7945HX processor and up to an NVIDIA®GeForce RTXTM 4090 Laptop GPU.
The RyzenTM 9 7945HX CPU offers incredible gaming and multitasking
performance, letting you stream and render even the most intensive
projects, while the powerful RTXTM 4090 Laptop GPU guarantees
incredible in-game framerates and content creation acceleration. A
1080p FHD webcam offers seamless video capture and security with
Windows Hello support. With up to 4TB of blazing fast PCIe®4.0 SSD
storage in RAID 0 and 64GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, the 2023 Zephyrus
Duo 16 is a multitasking monster and offers rapid load times for
all your games and applications.
Supercharged Graphics
Powered by NVIDIA's ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace architecture,
the NVIDIA®GeForce RTXTM 4090 is the most powerful GPU put into a
laptop. Access near-desktop class gaming and content creation
performance on this truly next generation GPU. With a maximum TGP
of 175W and access to the latest technology like DLSS 3, ray
tracing, and Max-Q Technologies, the RTXTM 4090 can deliver both
high resolution and high frame rates in the latest AAA games.
Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS 3) - This technology uses
artificial intelligence to increase frame rate while maintaining
high image quality. Using DLSS 3, high frame rates can be achieved
in the most demanding games, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2,
Portal with RTX, and Portal: Prelude RTX.
Currently, over 360 modern games support NVIDIA DLSS, and DLSS 3 is
already supported in approximately 60 games, each incorporating
DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex.
Reflex technology is designed to improve responsive controls by
eliminating buffering between the CPU and graphics card. It is
enabled in one click in the game settings. This can be very useful
in competitive gaming. For example, a player in Counter-Strike 2
gets easier control and aiming, which significantly increases his
chances of winning. Reflex is available in the most popular
competitive games, there are about 80 games with support for this
technology.
Not to forget that NVIDIA RTX graphics cards are used to
accelerate artificial intelligence and ray tracing and in all
popular graphics applications, of which there are currently about
110. They use NVIDIA graphics cards' tensor and RT cores to
increase performance when using AI tools and ray tracing
visualization. By the way, NVIDIA Studio drivers, which are
optimized for work and creativity and provide maximum stability and
performance in applications, are available for free download on the
website or in the GeForce Experience app.
The Zephyrus Duo 16 is built from the ground up for gamers -
and, of course, game developers. The Zephyrus Duo 16 can run all of
the latest game engines like Unity and Autodesk, enabling you to
unlock your creativity and try your hand at making something new.
Whether you're a digital artist, streamer, video editor, or dabble
with animation and game development, the Zephyrus Duo 16 has all
the horsepower you need to take your creations to the next
level.
Strix SCAR
16
While the RTX 4090 and Core i9 13980HX provide a fantastic core
configuration for a gaming laptop today, a few things are holding
back this powerful machine, not least the competition in this price
category.
Before we get to the numbers, the Scar 16 has a good start to
its aesthetics. There is an industrial touch to the design, but not
enough to make it look too 'edgy'. It resembles the resurgent trend
of retro consoles with a thin translucent plastic strip around the
edges of the case and at the front.
It may not have the modest charm of the Clear Glacier Gameboy
Advance, but at least the thin RGB strip along the front and back
doesn't undermine the aesthetic. The light softly shines through
the thickness of the laptop and gives a soft glow to the table
around it. The default ROG rainbow logo on the back feels a bit too
large to me, but that can easily be fixed with the Aura
software.
The Scar 16 is thick and heavy enough to make me question the
laptop nomenclature, though it's nowhere near as dense as desktop
counterparts of yesteryear (see the 8-pound Gigabyte Aorus 17X YD
). Still, the Scar is thick enough
The board has a nice tactile bounce and the ability to toggle
multiple keys for gaming, as you'd expect. In games, it does its
job just fine.
The Pinnacle of Performance
Dominate the Windows 11 Pro battlefield with the all-new ROG
Strix SCAR 16. Introducing a 16-inch screen to the SCAR lineup for
the first time, see the enemy more clearly than ever before.
Powered by a 13th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9-13980HX Processor and NVIDIA®
GeForce RTXTM 4090 Laptop GPU with a max TGP of 175W, the SCAR 16
easily handles even the most demanding games. It also comes with a
dedicated MUX Switch with support for NVIDIA Advanced Optimus,
enabling you to easily harness the true power of your GPU when
gaming. With support for up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of
PCIe Gen4x4 storage, the SCAR 16 can easily game, stream, and
create content all at the same time without breaking a sweat. For
the ultimate gaming laptop, look no further than the Strix SCAR
16.
Graphics Unleashed
Top-tier components require power, especially when it comes to
maximizing your GPU's performance. Powered by NVIDIA DLSS 3,
ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace arch, and Max-Q Technologies, the
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4090 Laptop GPU is fully unleashed with a max
TGP of 175W with Dynamic Boost.
NVIDIA® GeForce
RTXTM 4090
Laptop GPU
Max TGP
175W
With Dynamic Boost
NVIDIA®
Game. Stream. Create.
The SCAR series is built from the ground up for gamers - and, of
course, game developers. The Strix SCAR 16 can run all of the
latest game engines, enabling you to unlock your creativity and try
your hand at making the next great game. Whether you're a digital
artist, streamer, video editor, or dabble with animation and game
development, the Strix SCAR 16 has all the horsepower you need to
take your creations to the next level. Featuring up to an Intel®
CoreTM i9 processor and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4090 Series
Laptop GPU, complex projects on popular development tools like
Unity and Autodesk render in a snap. You have what it takes to be
the best on the battlefield, but are you ready to design the next
one?
ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2023)
G834
The Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 is the largest laptop in the
brand's current lineup, joining the 18-inch hype train alongside
the Razer Blade 18 and the Alienware M18. With all that space to
accommodate the latest and greatest components, it's no wonder
these machines are often regarded as some of the best gaming
laptops around.
They're designed as desktop replacements, with bulky chassis'
that won't hold up to a backpack and a good range of ports to keep
everything connected. Adding a screen, hinge, and the cooling
required to run those high-end components in a technically portable
device inflates the price over a standard gaming PC significantly,
though. Yes, these are hugely impressive gaming laptops.
If you've taken a look at the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 (or last
year's ROG Strix Scar 17 SE) you pretty much know what you're in
for here. Asus hasn't reinvented anything for its larger device,
this is a stretched Scar model with all the RGB your retinas can
handle.
Graphics Unleashed
Top-tier components require power, especially when it comes to
maximizing your GPU's performance. Powered by NVIDIA DLSS 3,
ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace arch, and Max-Q Technologies, the
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4090 Laptop GPU is fully unleashed with a max
TGP of 175W with Dynamic Boost.
NVIDIA® GeForce
RTXTM 4090
Laptop GPU
Max TGP
175W
With Dynamic Boost
NVIDIA®
Advanced Optimus
All Day Endurance
The Strix SCAR 18 is ready to go the distance. Featuring a 90Wh
battery, the laptop can easily browse the web for hours away from
the wall before needing a recharge. For flexibility on the go, USB
Type-C charging is supported up to 100W. When charging using the
supplied 330W power adapter, the SCAR 18 can recharge from zero to
50% in just 30 minutes.
ASUS announces the launch of the "ROG Holidays"
campaign, which will take place from 01 November to 31 December
2023 in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Moldova, Georgia, at rog. For two months, in partner shops,
purchasers of Republic of Gamers (ROG) gaming devices will receive
Steam account bonuses equivalent to up to $50 and 2,000 points in
the ROG Elite programme.
The promotion includes motherboards, graphics cards, laptops,
routers, monitors, gaming accessories and the ROG Ally handheld
console. For more details, visit .
