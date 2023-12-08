Pakistani Pundit: Holding Snap Presidential Election Vividly Reflects Supreme Political Wisdom

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding
early presidential elections on February 7, 2024. Originally votes
for the next presidential elections were scheduled to be held in
2025, but following the presidential decree it was rescheduled by
moving back to 2024. Despite having no further details about the
reason, it is technically explained that if two elections are held
in the fall of 2025, the next presidential election is only 3-4
months away, which may cause a bit of distress among voters. So
holding elections in February 2024 looks more convenient from a
time perspective.
In a comment to Azernews on the issue, Dr.
Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan noted that Azerbaijan was the first
functional democracy in the entire Muslim World and since its
independence it has been implementing numerous structural reforms
to achieve the optimal levels of politicization and democratization
in its country. He said that due to which it has now been dubbed as
the best country with having true spirits of the most liberalized
democracy which has been achieving the desired goals of good
governance, immense social development, economic stability and
sustainability, and above all protecting national sovereignty and
territorial integrity.
“The announcement of holding a snap presidential election
vividly reflects the supreme political wisdom of the Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev. Undoubtedly he is enjoying the highest
level of popularity in the country which has further enhanced after
the liberation of the Garabagh economic region. Supreme Commander
Ilham Aliyev has also succeeded in eradicating all aliens from the
newly liberated areas through an indigenous operation which has
made him a larger-than-life personality in the country.
Socio-economically and geopolitically Azerbaijan has become a
connecting hub of trans-regional connectivity and human wisdom and
therefore keeping in view all the X-factors of successful
electioneering pertaining to a national narrative, strong economy,
vibrant society and harmonious political system the Azerbaijani
President Ilham took a right decision in right direction to hold
snap election,” Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan said.
He pointed out that obviously, President Ilham Aliyev will have
the brightest chance of winning the snap presidential elections to
be held on February 7, 2024. He initiated comprehensive economic
structural reforms pertaining to digitalization, industrialization,
diversification, green transformation and trans-regional
connectivity to further strengthen Azerbaijan's macro economy which
will definitely provide massive political support in the upcoming
presidential election in the country.
“Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliey (20 years), the
GDP of the non-oil sector has grown 3.4 times showing the success
of diversification of the macro-economy. Azerbaijan's foreign
exchange reserves have grown more than 47 times exceeding $66
billion, and are currently 10 times greater than our direct
external debt reflecting the export orientation of its national
economy. More than 2.5 million new jobs have been generated in the
country enabling to reduce of poverty. Its GDP estimation is 6.3
percent which is the highest in the South Caucasus,” Mehmood Ul
Hassan Khan noted.
He added that the future of Azerbaijan belongs to peace,
progress, prosperity and peaceful persuasions of greater regional
connectivity, socio-economic integration and optimal utility of the
Middle Corridor and certainly economic achievements of his
government will attract more and more votes in the snap
presidential elections 2024. Ul Hassan Khan noted that at the
moment more than 250 foreign-invested enterprises representing 75
states function in the industry field, and thousands of workplaces
have been opened. 74 percent of investments made in the national
economy in 2003 were directed just to the industrial fields.
“It was indeed the start of joint ventures ('open door' policy
that was founded by nationwide leader and is implemented at the
present day, the number of foreign and joint ventures increased 3
times during these years. It is instrumented in the transfer of
technologies. It is crystal clear that the socio-economic
achievements of President Ilham Aliyev will catalyst extraordinary
political support of the people in the upcoming elections 2024,”
the Pundit said.
Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan stressed that the snap presidential
elections in 2024 will further strengthen the macro-economy and
will give new imputes to Azerbaijan's pragmatic foreign policy, and
foreign direct investments, and above all it will give continuity
and stability in the country. The continuation of the democratic
setup in the country in terms of Ilham Aliyev's presidency will
further foster socio-economic development, industrialization, and
digitalization.
“The success of Ilham Aliyev would be a game and fate changer in
the political history of Azerbaijan producing immense euphoria of
pure nationalism embodied with multiculturalism and geo-economics.
Hopefully, the Republic of Azerbaijan would be more prosperous,
progressive and productive after the success of Ilham Aliyev which
would have a positive impact on the geo-economics and geopolitics
of the region and beyond,” Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan concluded.
MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107558573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.