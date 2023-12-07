Saudi Fighter Jet Crashes, Crew Dead

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA airplane crashed on Thursday while it was on a training mission, leaving its crew dead, said the kingdom's Ministry of Defense.
"The aircraft crash occurred at 12:50 p.m. Thursday during a routine training mission from King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran," the ministry's spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in a press statement.
The crash is under an invesgiation in order to find the causes of the crash, the spokesman added. (end)
