World Green Economy Summit Emphasises The Need For Prompt And Collaborative Action

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and during the World Green Economy Summit, a Ministerial Roundtable on Green Economy, was held. It was attended by HE Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, HE Patricia Scotland KC, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations; James Grabert Director, Mitigation Division at UNFCCC, and ministers and officials from around the world.

In his inaugural speech, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), said, “The World Green Economy Organization recognizes this urgency as it strives to facilitate a transition that is not only ecologically sustainable but also economically viable. WGEO launched the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE) in September 2022. GAGE is a cornerstone of our strategy. Since its inception, it has become a crucial mechanism for fostering partnerships and unlocking potential across nations, building countries' capabilities in transitioning to a green economy through technical and technological assistance, establishing a support platform to connect project developers with finance providers, and enhancing country exchange on implementation, best practices, and lessons learned. Countries, especially developing ones and small island states, encounter distinctive challenges in this transition, encompassing financial and technological hurdles. GAGE plays a key role in overcoming these barriers, with 85 countries currently united under this alliance. This number not only signifies our growing strength but also reflects the trust placed in this collaborative endeavour,” said Al Tayer.

“In the spirit of global cooperation, I extend an invitation for all of you to join the Global Alliance on Green Economy. In addition to GAGE's support, we also seek active engagement from WGEO's Non-Party Stakeholders, including the Private Sector, to boost investments that accelerate the transition to a green economy. We invite all Private Sector entities not currently involved with WGEO's platforms to join us in shaping a green and prosperous future for all,” added Al Tayer.

