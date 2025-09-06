Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan Set To Launch Cotton Harvest On September 10

Turkmenistan Set To Launch Cotton Harvest On September 10


2025-09-06 05:04:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 6. Cotton harvesting, one of Turkmenistan's most strategically important agricultural campaigns, will begin across all regions on September 10, Trend reports via the Turkmen Parliament.

At a government meeting on September 6, Deputy Prime Minister Tangryguly Atakhalliyev briefed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the state of readiness for the upcoming harvest. He noted that necessary preparations had been completed, including the readiness of agricultural machinery, collection points, and specialized enterprises.

President Berdimuhamedov underscored the importance of conducting the harvest in an organized and efficient manner. He approved the official start date and instructed to hold practical seminars for cotton growers, agricultural specialists, scientists, and machine operators to ensure the timely collection of the crop.

In parallel with the cotton harvest, farmers in Turkmenistan have already started sowing winter wheat for the next year's harvest, continuing efforts to secure the country's food supply.

MENAFN06092025000187011040ID1110025040

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search