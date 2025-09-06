Turkmenistan Set To Launch Cotton Harvest On September 10
At a government meeting on September 6, Deputy Prime Minister Tangryguly Atakhalliyev briefed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the state of readiness for the upcoming harvest. He noted that necessary preparations had been completed, including the readiness of agricultural machinery, collection points, and specialized enterprises.
President Berdimuhamedov underscored the importance of conducting the harvest in an organized and efficient manner. He approved the official start date and instructed to hold practical seminars for cotton growers, agricultural specialists, scientists, and machine operators to ensure the timely collection of the crop.
In parallel with the cotton harvest, farmers in Turkmenistan have already started sowing winter wheat for the next year's harvest, continuing efforts to secure the country's food supply.
