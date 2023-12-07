Ukraine, U.S. Sign Memorandum On Joint Production And Exchange Of Technical Data - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the Defense Industries Conference "DFNC1: US Edition," Ukraine and the United States have signed a memorandum on the joint production of weapons and exchange of technical data, with Ukraine expected to allocate an unprecedented budget for the development of defense production in 2024.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"There will be more weapons! Ukraine and the U.S. signed a memorandum on joint production and exchange of technical data - such are the results of the first day of the Defense Industries Conference DFNC1: US Edition. An important day. An important forum. I am grateful to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, our colleagues from the State Department and the U.S. National Security Council for their proactive and leadership position during the organization of the forum," Umerov said.

He noted that there was an open and honest dialogue between the Ukrainian and U.S. governments and companies about the localization of production in Ukraine, the current needs and capabilities of the two countries, opportunities for fostering cooperation, investments, and developing joint ventures.

Furthermore, Umerov announced that next year Ukraine would allocate an unprecedented budget for the development of defense production.

"Together with the Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, we identified the future development of the Ukrainian defense industry as one of the priorities of our work. Next year, we will allocate an unprecedented budget for the development of defense production. Ukrainian-made armaments, equipment, and technologies should fill the Russians' market niche. We need a strong Defense Coalition to join forces in the battle against Russian terror," he wrote.