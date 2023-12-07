Armenian Saboteur Detained In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Indicted

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Armenian saboteur
Gagik Voskanyan, detained in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, was indicted as
the follow-up of the trial at a court hearing chaired by Ganja
Court on Grave Crimes Judge Abdulla Mammadov, Trend reports.
The indictment act was read out at the session.
According to the act, during the preliminary investigation, it
was determined that Gagik Voskanyan, as a member of a group of
people who planned ahead of time, attempted to commit premeditated
murder of two or more people on duty (i.e., premeditated
deprivation of life due to terrorism, as well as national hatred
and enmity). Voskanyan, as a member of a group of people, committed
terrorism with the use of firearms with the intent of disrupting
public security in Azerbaijan, creating panic among the population,
and influencing decision-making by public authorities, as well as
endangering people's lives, causing harm to their health, causing
significant property damage, and other social damage.
The investigation clarified that he and others who had
previously conspired to cross Azerbaijan's secured state border
without established documentation and outside checkpoints, sneaked
firearms and ammunition into the nation. He took actions plainly
aimed at arousing national hatred and hostility with particular
brutality and illegally bought, stored, and transported firearms,
their component parts, and ammunition as part of a group of people
who had previously entered into a conspiracy.
On August 16, around 11:00 (GMT+4), members of Armenian armed
formations illegally crossed the Republic of Azerbaijan's state
border with firearms and ammunition with the intent of violating
Azerbaijan's public security, inciting national enmity, causing
harm to people's health, and destroying important property. They
opened fire on Azerbaijani forces in the territory of Istisu
village in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district using rifles. A member of
the sabotage organization was captured, and his weapons and ammo
were confiscated by Azerbaijani Armed Forces soldiers.
Voskanyan, a member of Armenian armed formations, was detained
and brought to responsibility as an accused under articles 206.3.2
(smuggling of firearms and ammunition by a group of persons by
prior agreement), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed with the
use of firearms by a group of persons by prior agreement), 228.2. 1
(illegal acquisition, transportation, storage of firearms by a
group of persons by prior conspiracy), 283.2.1 (committing with the
use of force actions knowingly aimed at inciting ethnic hatred) and
318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of
Azerbaijan with the use of force by a group of persons by prior
conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the
court chose a measure of restraint in the form of arrest against
him.
