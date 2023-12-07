Traveller's Choice Launches B2B Hotel Platform, Instant Quotation Feature In BD

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Destination Management Company Traveller's Choice, offering total travel and tour solutions in the United Arab Emirates, launched its B2B hotel platform and instant quotation feature in Bangladesh through a ceremony held at hotel Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan on December 4.

Vishal Sood, General Manager, Zeeshan Ameer, Director of Sales from Traveller's Choice and Alexandre Glauser, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan were present at the launch ceremony, also attended by several travel agents of the country.



“Our B2B hotel platform is cutting-edge as it offers instant quotation feature in less than a minute,” said Vishal Sood, General Manager, Traveller's Choice, speaking on the occasion.

In his speech, he further said,“Traveller's Choice has been enriching journeys of clients by providing them with customised itineraries. We passionately craft and share indelible, transformative journeys offering services in all of UAE-Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman and more.”

“We are also offering itineraries for the world's most demanded destinations such Paris (France), London (UK), Egypt, Azerbaijan and Georgia,” he added.

Traveller's Choice has its own offices in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai (India), Nairobi (Kenya), apart from Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

“Soon, we will also be opening an office in Dhaka, Bangladesh too,” expressed Zeeshan Ameer, Director of Sales of Traveller's Choice.

He also informed that they are directly connected to 1200 hotels in UAE and connected through XML to more than 0.6 million properties worldwide.

Their current fleet stands at over 40 of their own vehicles, apart from other suppliers, added Ameer.



T