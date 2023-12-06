Talent & Green Summit: Cultivating Digital Talent For Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Talent & Green Summit was held yesterday at the University of Dubai during the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28). The Summit brought together 36 participants in Huawei's Seeds for the Future 2.0 talent program from 22 countries. Scholars from international organizations, professors from the University of Dubai, and experts from Huawei also attended the event to explore why digital skills are essential in addressing sustainable development challenges related to sustainable development.

Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, also addressed the audience.“Since it was founded, the University of Dubai has been committed to providing students with high-quality and international education, as well as training in technical and practical skills,” he said.“We encourage students to pursue innovation and creativity to get fully prepared for future jobs and challenges. We are also proud to work with Huawei to cultivate ICT talent, improve their awareness of sustainable development, and help them fulfill the responsibility they have to shape a greener future.”

Speaking at the Summit, Vicky Zhang, Vice President of Huawei's Corporate Communications Dept, said:“Addressing climate change should be one of our top priorities. The UN Climate Change Conference provides a great platform that brings together the world's top minds to explore ideas and actions that make sense in the real world. Younger generations will be the ones to achieve sustainable development in the future. Huawei will continue providing necessary digital literacy training for young talent to help them leash their creativity and passion. By leveraging the huge potential of ICT, they can solve real-world problems and overcome any challenges that they may face.”

At the event, Dr. Phoebe Koundouri, Professor at the Athens University of Economics and Business, Professor at the Technical University of Denmark, President of the European Association of Environmental and Resource Economists, Chair of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Global Climate Hub, and Co–Chair of SDSN Europe, shared her views from the Twin Skills for the Twin Transition: Defining Green Digital Skills and Jobs white paper that she recently published with Huawei. She said:“Developing green and digital skills can effectively promote climate neutrality and employment recovery. Green skills focus on energy and the environment, while digital skills are closely related to ICT. Together, green and digital skills will facilitate the transition to sustainable economic development, and help us address more global environmental and climate challenges.”