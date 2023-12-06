(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Kia Unveils its All-New K3 for the first time in the Middle East at Riyadh Motor Show 2023





. The new vehicle sets new standards in terms of design, comfort, and innovation for the C-sedan segment.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 6, 2023: Kia Middle East and Africa has announced the official launch of its all-new model, the Kia K3, at the Riyadh Motor Show in Saudi Arabia. Alongside this unveiling, Kia as a sustainable mobility solutions provider will be showcasing seven of its most impressive vehicles for the public which are EV6, EV9, K8 HEV, K5 HEV, Seltos, Sportage, between December 5 to 9, 2023.



The Riyadh Motor Show serves as a platform for Kia to showcase its automotive innovation, emphasized through its 'Movement that Inspires' commitment. With all eyes on the K3, Kia is set to make a remarkable entry into the C-Sedan segment, raising the bar setting new standards in design, technology, performance and space.

Enhanced safety features

The all-new K3 is equipped with cutting-edge Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), exemplifying Kia's dedication to safety.



The suite includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), providing an extra layer of protection against potential frontal collisions, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) to help detect and monitor approaching vehicles in the driver's blind spot area, Safe Exit Warning (SEW) for added safety during vehicle egress, High Beam Assist (HBA) to optimize visibility, and the Rear-View Monitor (RVM) for heightened awareness of surroundings.



Additionally, the Forward/Reverse Parking Distance Warning feature ensures precision and safety.



Interiors that meet design, comfort, and technology needs

The all-new Kia K3 is a masterful combination of modernity, pleasure, and comfort. Blending smoothness with functionality, the vehicle is a step ahead of its class automotive market with a panoramic infotainment screen that connects the digital cluster to the infotainment screen, a newly designed steering wheel, and a modern dashboard.



Ensuring advanced connectivity even in a subcompact vehicle, Kia's K3 offers a central high-resolution touchscreen of up to 10.25” with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities, with Bluetooth capabilities of simultaneously pairing two devices.



Moreover, the K3 ensures utmost passenger comfort with a two-zone touch automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, rear air vents and ambient lighting offering can be customized from 64 different colors.



Advanced exteriors with a bold and futuristic appearance

Contrary to ordinary design opted by most vehicles in the C-sedan segment, the K3 embodies Kia's new design philosophy“Opposites United” and one of its five pillars,“Power to progress.” The K3 has given it a high-tech character with its aggressive and powerful design. The K3's exteriors stand out for adopting bold lines, unique shapes, distinctive colours and extraordinary textures. With a fastback-style silhouette, aggressive front end, sharp design cues, and a distinctive LED DRL light pattern, the K3 brings technology and nature together for a stunning look on the roads or wherever parked.

The vehicle's front continues to maintain the traditional Tiger Nose grille with a slightly more purposeful look. Its fastback-style roof drop lends a form of sophistication while sporting a thin line of LED lighting, thus standing out for its signature Kia design that connects the taillights.



Ahmed Soudodi, Vice President of Product and Marketing at Kia Middle East and Africa, stated about the Kia K3 at the show:“The unveiling of the Kia K3 at this prestigious event symbolizes our commitment to being an active participant in shaping the future of mobility within the region, aligning seamlessly with the transformative goals set forth by Saudi Arabia. The Riyadh Motor Show takes on added significance in line with Saudi Arabia's ambitious 2030 Vision. As the country actively pursues economic diversification and a transition toward a more sustainable and technologically advanced future, events like these become crucial showcases for the automotive industry.”

Soudodi added:“It is therefore a timely opportunity for us to debut our latest model, the Kia K3 – a new addition which delivers promptly on innovation, comfort, efficient use of space, and industry-leading design led by our 'Opposites United' design philosophy – a prompt reflection of our attitude towards evolution and change. Through the K3, we are committed to further enhancing the emotional appeal for customers in the C-sedan vehicle market – showcasing that entry-level vehicles have the capability to deliver a gratifying experience comparable to that of higher-category vehicles.”

