Hand Grenade Found From Dehiwala Building

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 12 (NewsWire) – A hand grenade was recovered from a building located at Anagaarika Dharmapala Mawatha in Dehiwala today (Dec 06), the Police said.

The grenade was found on the 5th floor of an 11-story building that was built and had been abandoned.

It was found by security officials at the site, who had informed the Dehiwala Police of a polythene bag found with an object similar to a hand grenade.

Investigations by the Police had confirmed that the object was a hand grenade.

Upon being informed the bomb disposal unit of the Police Special Task Force had removed the hand grenade from the building.

