(MENAFN) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has declared its intention to uphold strict admission rules for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, a decision that has drawn criticism from Moscow, which views the rules as discriminatory and reflective of the IOC's alleged double standards. The IOC's stance was reaffirmed in a communique issued on Tuesday following the Olympic Summit held in Lausanne, Switzerland.



According to the IOC, the decision to maintain the policy is supported by international sports federations, although Moscow vehemently opposes the regulations. The communique highlighted that allowing individuals with Russian and Belarusian passports to compete as neutral athletes has been mostly incident-free.



Emma Terho, the chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, along with representatives from International Summer Sports Federations, have expressed their support for the continued implementation of these rules for the Paris Games. IOC President Thomas Bach has hinted that a final decision on the matter may be made by the executive board in March.



The controversy surrounding these admission rules began in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict escalating into open hostilities last year. In March, the IOC recommended the exclusion of all Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events. The revised rules, which allow some Russian and Belarusian citizens to participate under the condition of distancing themselves from their governments' policies, have been met with criticism from Kiev and its Western supporters.



The partial relief granted by these rules has been labeled as humiliating for Russian athletes, and Moscow has accused the IOC of politicizing sports. The disagreement was prominently highlighted during last month's United Nations General Assembly, where member states were preparing to vote on a traditional truce during the Paris Games. As the controversy continues, the IOC's decision to maintain these admission rules adds a layer of complexity to the intersection of sports and geopolitical tensions on the global stage.



