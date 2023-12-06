Part Of Occupied Henichesk Without Electricity For Day - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A part of the Russian-occupied Henichesk in the TOT of the Kherson region has been without electricity for a day.

This was reported by Henichesk ua , according to Ukrinform.

"Part of the Russian-occupied Henichesk has been without electricity for a day," the report says.

According to local chat rooms in Henichesk, the cause of the breakdown has not been found.

As reported, in the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, in particular the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, was temporarily captured by Russian troops.