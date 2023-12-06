President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Finland

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
letter to President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö,
Trend reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf
and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the
National Holiday of the Republic of Finland – the Independence
Day.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your
endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity," the
letter reads.
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107544836
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.