Five-Party Cooperation Process In Caspian Sea Needs To Be Advanced

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
It is necessary to create a single organisation for the
cooperation of the five Caspian littoral states, Azernews reports, citing Iranian Foreign Minister
Hossein Amir Abdollahian telling at the meeting of the Caspian
littoral states' Foreign Ministers in Moscow said.
"It is necessary to advance the process of five-party
co-operation in the Caspian Sea in a more accelerated mode. Also,
we are convinced that all decisions should be taken with the
consensus and agreement of the five Caspian littoral states. To
turn the Caspian Sea into a symbol of friendship, progress and
development, we need to strengthen collective co-operation. We must
move towards structurisation. In this context, the creation of one
secretariat or one organisation that can manage and control all
areas of cooperation in the Caspian Sea is imperative," he
said.
The minister emphasized that more impetus should be given to the
five-party cooperation in the Caspian Sea. He said that Iran
welcomes the development of central economy and joint investments
in maritime transport, ports, navigation, maritime tourism, the
establishment of free trade zones, fisheries, reasonable and
sustainable use of bio-resources. It is necessary to strengthen
trade, economic, and transport cooperation in the Caspian Sea.
"The holding of Caspian Economic Forums is a favorable basis for
strengthening this cooperation. Unfortunately, the third Caspian
Economic Forum in Tehran has been postponed. We are endeavoring to
propose new dates for holding this forum at the level of prime
ministers of the Caspian littoral states. Regular holding of this
forum will ensure the interests of all five littoral states,"
Abdollahian added.
It should be noted that the meeting is chaired by Russian
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The meeting is attended by foreign
ministers of the Caspian littoral states - Azerbaijan, Iran,
Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107540832
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.