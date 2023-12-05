Qatari PM: GCC Summit Tackled Enhancing Economic, Political, Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman said on Tuesday that discussions by GCC leaders during the summit focused on raising the level of cooperation and ways to enhance it in several fields, including economic, political and security.

In a speech, during a joint press conference with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassim Al-Budaiwi, the Qatari premier stressed that strengthening joint Gulf action is aimed at achieving the aspirations and hopes of the people in the Gulf and enhancing the position of the cooperation countries at the regional and international levels.

Sheikh Mohammad added that the Gulf leaders discussed during the summit many current regional and international issues, most notably the war on Gaza Strip, and the crimes resulting from the Israeli aggression, which comes in flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws.

Sheikh Mohammad stated that the leaders stressed the importance of continuing mediation efforts to reach a complete ceasefire, ensure the opening of safe crossings, and secure the access of humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Mohammad noted that the leaders also discussed launching a political process aimed at reaching a comprehensive and just peace for the Palestinian people and preserving their legitimate rights in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative on the basis of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Qatari Prime Minister stated that the leaders welcomed the outcomes of strategic partnerships with other countries and groups, including the Association of Southeast Asia, the United States, the European Union, and the Association of Caribbean States.

In his response to the latest developments regarding the temporary pause in Gaza, the Qatari Prime Minister said that Qatar continues to collaborate with Egypt and the United States in making efforts to restore the humanitarian truce, release hostages, and exchange prisoners between the two sides.

He stressed that there were challenges facing the efforts made by the mediators during the past week, which led to the cessation of the truce and the ability to extend it, underlining the necessity of stopping the war and reaching a political solution. (Pickup previous)

