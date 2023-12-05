Crypto Arena And Peacock Theater Certified As Safe Spaces For LGBTQ+ By The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative

(MENAFN- 3BL) December 5, 2023 /3BL/ - AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, and The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), the charitable giving organization of the historic Stonewall Inn, announced today that Crypto Arena, one of the most iconic sports and music venues in the world, and Peacock Theater, the premiere concert and special events venue at L.A. LIVE, are the first arena and theater to be named as Safe Spaces for members of the LGBTQ+ community as part of the SIGBI Safe Spaces Certification Program. The certifications follow AEG's pledge in July 2022 to roll out the SIGBI Safe Spaces initiative to its venues and festivals.

Crypto Arena and Peacock Theater worked closely with SIGBI to provide the proper training, policies, and standards to ensure that both venues are advocating for equality and creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ employees and customers.

In addition to completing the 10-step Safe Spaces Certification Program, employees of Crypto Arena and Peacock Theater also participated in a training component designed by Jennifer Brown Consulting to ensure that they are creating inclusive environments for employees, tenant teams, artists, guests, promoters, and partners.

“Safe Spaces are vital in order to uplift LGBTQ+ people and provide places to celebrate, educate, thrive, work, shop, relax and live freely,” said Stacy Lentz, CEO, SIGBI.“The Stonewall Inn is the original Safe Space, and we are thrilled to expand our reach and work with one of the most iconic sports and music venues in the world, and the premiere concert and special events venue at L.A. The certification ensure that the venues are advocating for equality and creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ employees, athletes, musicians, customers, fans, and all those who attend events.”

AEG has had an ongoing partnership with SIGBI since June 2019 when the company first pledged to support the creation of an LGBTQ+ anti-bias training standard. In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Uprising, AEG was one of several organizations who participated in a summit in New York City convened by SIGBI to discuss the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community and to engage in a dialogue with number of LGBTQ+ organizations.

"Our support for the SIGBI Safe Spaces Certification Program is a natural extension of AEG's commitment to SIGBI and our commitment to fostering inclusive workplaces and guest experiences at both Crypto Arena and Peacock Theater," said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto Arena and L.A. LIVE. "We want our LGBTQ+ employees and the community to know that they are valued and supported. We strive to be change agents in our industry as we work toprovide welcoming and safe environments where people can feel a sense of trust and inclusion."

SIGBI announced the launch of its Safe Spaces Certification Program during Pride Month in June 2022. The Certification Program was created in response to a survey SIGBI conducted that uncovered that 97% of the LGBTQ+ community believe they would benefit from more safe spaces.

“These certifications underscore AEG's commitment to creating a sense of belonging where everyone working at our company and attending our events feels free to express their authentic selves,” said Jae Requiro, VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for AEG.“We are proud of our allyship with the LGBTQ+ community and our partnership with SIGBI as we work together to create a more equitable future for all.”

SIGBI's Safe Spaces Certification Program was developed in partnership with some of the brightest minds from marginalized communities nationwide and is being rolled out to entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses, and other public venues, so they can become certified as a Safe Space for LGBTQ+ members of the community.

SIGBI is inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQ+ rights movement born from The Stonewall Inn riots of 1969. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising, and candid public dialogue, SIGBI supports grassroots organizations and marginalized communities across the globe with a focus on those where progress toward equality has been slow and spreading The Stonewall Inn legacy to places where it is most needed.