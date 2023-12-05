NUR Art House To Host Workshop Dedicated To Poland

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
NUR Art House will hold a workshop themed Poland through the
eyes of Azerbaijani artists on December 7.
The event is organized in the framework of the Ambassador
Cultural Club project, on the initiative of the Polish Embassy in
Azerbaijan and with the support of the Arts Council Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Curated by Samira Faizova, the workshop will be attended by
artists Eldar Babazade, Roya Hasanova, Gunay Beylyarova, Maryam
Kiblaeva, Leila Orujeva, Naila Aslanova, Katerina Rudakova, Sevda
Rustamova, Ehtiram Rustamov and Malak Abbaszade.
The workshop aims to further increase interest in art among the
younger generation and popularize Azerbaijani artists' art
works.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art
platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts
Council Network operating in different countries around the world.
It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.
The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani
culture and art.
Many projects have been operating for many years under the
auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette,
Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim
Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air,
Art Residence, Youth Network.
