Three Border Communities Come Under Enemy Fire In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 5, 2023, Russian troops attacked three border communities in the Sumy region.
The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Last night Russians launched three attacks on border areas and settlements in the Sumy region. A total of 10 explosions were recorded,” the report states.
The enemy shelling affected such communities as Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske.
In particular, five explosions occurred in the Krasnopillia community as Russian invaders opened fire with mortars.
The Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske communities were affected by enemy artillery strikes (two and three explosions accordingly).
