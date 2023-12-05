Three Border Communities Come Under Enemy Fire In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 5, 2023, Russian troops attacked three border communities in the Sumy region.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night Russians launched three attacks on border areas and settlements in the Sumy region. A total of 10 explosions were recorded,” the report states.

The enemy shelling affected such communities as Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske.

In particular, five explosions occurred in the Krasnopillia community as Russian invaders opened fire with mortars.

The Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske communities were affected by enemy artillery strikes (two and three explosions accordingly).