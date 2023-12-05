5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Hawaii

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: An earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the US state of Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean.

The earthquake occurred 13 km from Hawaii Island, at a depth of 1.9 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported Tuesday.

Areas located along the Ring of Fire in the Pacific Ocean which experience high tectonic activity, making them exposed to an abundance of volcanoes and earthquakes. Hawaii has the Kilauea volcano which is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and has been in a constant eruption since 1983.