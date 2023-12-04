Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Meets Representatives Of Several Companies In Dubai (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held several meetings within the framework of his visit to the UAE to participate in the events organized as part of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Dubai, a source at the energy ministry told Trend .

At the meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Masdar company Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi it was emphasized that cooperation with UAE Masdar on 10 GW renewable energy projects is of special importance for achieving Azerbaijan's goals on the development of 'green energy' and reduction of carbon emissions.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on implementation of 'green energy' projects with a capacity of 4 GW on land and sea at the initial stage, as well as on issues arising from the investment agreements on solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 1 GW signed in October.

It was noted that the process of identifying and agreeing onshore and offshore renewable energy sites with the relevant entities is underway. Research on the market of 'green hydrogen' and 'green ammonia' is ongoing.

Parviz Shahbazov also met with Pakistan's Minister of Energy, Power, and Petroleum Muhammad Ali. During the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of the agreement on long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Pakistan signed in July this year, supplies of oil products, and other important areas of bilateral energy cooperation. It was noted that the close relations and friendship between the two countries allow for a wide range of cooperation.

At the meeting with Minister for Economy, Energy and Business Environment of Romania Virgil-Daniel Popescu, the sides exchanged views on the development of an energy partnership between the two countries.

Within the framework of the event, the Energy Minister also met with the Group Senior Global Vice President for Vestas Wind Systems Morten Dyrholm. The meeting discussed Azerbaijan's course towards 'green' energy and prospects for cooperation between the countries in the production of wind turbines.

