Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Meets Representatives Of Several Companies In Dubai (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijani
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held several meetings within the
framework of his visit to the UAE to participate in the events
organized as part of the 28th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28)
in Dubai, a source at the energy ministry told Trend .
At the meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Masdar company
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi it was emphasized that cooperation with
UAE Masdar on 10 GW renewable energy projects is of special
importance for achieving Azerbaijan's goals on the development of
'green energy' and reduction of carbon emissions.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on implementation
of 'green energy' projects with a capacity of 4 GW on land and sea
at the initial stage, as well as on issues arising from the
investment agreements on solar and wind power plants with a total
capacity of 1 GW signed in October.
It was noted that the process of identifying and agreeing
onshore and offshore renewable energy sites with the relevant
entities is underway. Research on the market of 'green hydrogen'
and 'green ammonia' is ongoing.
Parviz Shahbazov also met with Pakistan's Minister of Energy,
Power, and Petroleum Muhammad Ali. During the meeting, the sides
discussed the implementation of the agreement on long-term
liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Pakistan signed in July
this year, supplies of oil products, and other important areas of
bilateral energy cooperation. It was noted that the close relations
and friendship between the two countries allow for a wide range of
cooperation.
At the meeting with Minister for Economy, Energy and Business
Environment of Romania Virgil-Daniel Popescu, the sides exchanged
views on the development of an energy partnership between the two
countries.
Within the framework of the event, the Energy Minister also met
with the Group Senior Global Vice President for Vestas Wind Systems
Morten Dyrholm. The meeting discussed Azerbaijan's course towards
'green' energy and prospects for cooperation between the countries
in the production of wind turbines.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107533787
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.