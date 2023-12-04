Qatar Foundation Recognized For Role In Shaping World Cup Narrative At MEPRA Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation and its communication partner Memac Ogilvy have claimed a string of honors at the 15th Annual Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) Awards, which recognizes exceptional communications campaigns and professionals from across the region.

The awards celebrated QF's role, along with its communication partner, in managing the brand and reputation of one of the country's foremost institutions during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by providing media with unique experiences, access to diverse Qatari voices, and expert commentators.

QF and Memac Ogilvy received five awards at the MEPRA 2023 Awards Ceremony - four of which were gold – across a range of categories including Best Campaign in Qatar, Best Crisis Communication/Issues Management Strategy, and Best Sports and Recreation Campaign.



Highlighting the strategic role of public relations and communications, MEPRA is an industry leader in the region, promoting standards of excellence and ethics, as well as knowledge sharing and building the capabilities of professionals.

QF and Memac Ogilvy also received a bronze award for QF Voice, a media-facing platform that showcases expert commentators from across QF's centers specializing in diverse subjects who provide journalists with expert commentary and contribute to vital conversations on topics shaping the world.

“Throughout the months leading up to and including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, QF was at the forefront of promoting its sporting, cultural, and social impact, as well as the essence of Qatar and its people, to a global audience,” said Leila Sibaey, Executive Director of Communications, QF.

“Our FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign aimed to illustrate the accessibility and vibrancy of the tournament, its welcoming, multicultural nature, and its enduring social legacy. We are delighted that these efforts have been recognized by the MEPRA Awards, and very proud to have played our part in showcasing Qatar and the region to the world.”

Megan Yarmuth, Head of Public Relations at Memac Ogilvy said:“It is an honor to have won these MEPRA awards in collaboration with our client, Qatar Foundation. Together, our focus and efforts to achieve impact across many of Qatar's key initiatives is a source of immense pride.

“To receive recognition from our industry peers on the work done surrounding the FIFA World Cup is a testament to the passion and excellence that drives our daily work."

The awards won by QF and Memac Ogilvy are:

Gold Awards – World Cup Campaigns

Best Campaign in Qatar - Managing the Global Narrative For the Most Discussed Event on the Planet the FIFA World Cup

Best Crisis Communication / Issues Management Strategy - Navigating the Uncertainty of the First Arab World Cup

Best Corporate Reputation - Defending the First Arab World Cup

Best Sport & Recreational Campaign - Managing the Global Narrative For The Most Discussed Event On The Planet, the FIFA World Cup

Bronze Award – QF Voice Campaign

Best Campaign in Qatar - Championing the Unique & Diverse Voices of Qatar Foundation