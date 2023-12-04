Cuban President Calls On Qatari Businessmen To Invest In His Country

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The President of the Republic of Cuba H E Miguel Diaz-Canel invited Qatari businessmen to invest in Cuba and benefit from investment opportunities available in his country.

This came during a meeting held at the Fairmont Hotel with a delegation of Qatar Chamber led by Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, along with QC Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba and many board members.

The Cuban President also said that he led a large delegation, which included several of ministers, officials and businessmen aiming to strengthen cooperation relations that align with the aspirations and ambitions of both nations.

He highlighted the historic and deep-rooted nature of the relations between Cuba and Qatar. Additionally, he mentioned his discussions with

H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, emphasizing the strong conviction and desire to expand and develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, Qatar Chamber Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim, expressed appreciation for the close relations between Qatar and Cuba across various fields. He welcomed the visit of the Cuban President and the accompanying delegation. Sheikh Khalifa noted that the current both sides' aspirations, emphasizing the shared interest in enhancing cooperation.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the chambers of commerce in both countries to contribute to the development of trade exchange and strengthen ties between the two friendly countries.