Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar Airways Privilege Club Partner To Launch Co-Branded Credit Cards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Masraf Al Rayan, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in Qatar and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, the loyalty programme for the national carrier of Qatar are delighted to announce the extension of their partnership. Together, they are launching Masraf Al Rayan Qatar Airways Co-branded Credit Cards, which have been tailored to offer an exceptional range of rewards and benefits to elevate the lifestyle of customers.



The Masraf Al Rayan Qatar Airways Co-branded Credit Cards bring together the expertise of two leading entities, and this collaboration signifies a profound commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions while enhancing the lifestyle and travel experience of Qatar Airways Privilege Club members.“We are delighted to introduce the Masraf Al Rayan Qatar Airways Co-branded Credit Cards, a testament to the combined strength of our institutions,” said Omar Al Emadi, Group Chief Business Officer at Masraf Al Rayan.“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in redefining convenience, rewards, and travel experiences for our customers.”

Ehab Amin, Senior Vice President of Qatar at Qatar Airways, said:“Qatar Airways Privilege Club remains dedicated in delivering exceptional benefits to our valued local members in Qatar and we are delighted to announce the introduction of new co-branded credit cards with, Masraf Al Rayan, one of the leading financial institutions in Qatar. We look forward to seeing Privilege Club members avail of the opportunity to collect Avios during their everyday spending.”

Shashank Singh, Visa VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said:“The Masraf Al Rayan Qatar Airways Co-branded Credit Cards bring an enhanced proposition matching cardholders' travel and lifestyle needs while offering access to our more than 100 million merchant partners worldwide. As a global leader in travel co-branded products, Visa is delighted to be able to offer travel benefits that create real value for Masraf Al Rayan customers and Qatar Airways Privilege Club members.”