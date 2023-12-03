Efforts To Overcome Air Defence Systems Continue To Be One Of The Most Important Contests Of War UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The efforts of both Russia and Ukraine to overcome their adversary's ground-based air defence systems continue to be one of the most important contests of the war.

The relevant statement was made by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on the social media platform X , referring to the latest Defence Intelligence update, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the analysts, on the Russian side, the SA-15 Tor short-range surface-to-air missile system (SAM) is playing a critical and largely effective role.

With a maximum range of 15 km, the SA-15 is operated by the Russian army air defence units and is designed to protect the front line of ground troops.

This is in contrast with other short-range systems, such as SA-22 Pantsir, which are operated by Russian Aerospace Forces and typically protects command nodes, longer range SAMs, and air bases.

Effectively acting as the front line of Russia's elaborate air defence network in Ukraine, the SA-15 is currently particularly utilised to counter Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicle operations, the UK intelligence noted.

One of the key limitations of the system in the current war is likely the endurance of its crew. With an established allocation of only three personnel to each system, maintaining a high state of alert for extended periods is highly likely proving an extreme test of endurance, the analysts concluded.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and December 3, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 332,040 troops.

