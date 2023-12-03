Qatar, Cuba Call For Calm In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held a session of official talks on Sunday with the President of the friendly Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel.

At the outset of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Cuban president and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and the relations between the two countries further development and growth in various fields, to meet the aspirations of the two friendly peoples. His Highness also praised the level of Qatari-Cuban co-operation, especially in the sectors of economy, investment, trade exchange and medicine.

The Cuban president extended thanks to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality. He voiced aspiration that the discussions with His Highness the Amir would contribute to strengthening co-operation and developing it to broader horizons.

During the session, aspects of developing joint co-operation between the two countries in various fields were discussed, in addition to exchanging views on key regional and international issues, especially developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The two sides underlined calm, reaching a permanent ceasefire, protecting civilians, delivering humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, and finding a solution to the Palestinian issue that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohammed al-Kuwari, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.

On the Cuban side, it was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Health Dr. Tania Margarita Cruz Hernandez, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Deborah Rivas Saavedra, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.

His Highness the Amir and the Cuban president also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a host of topics of mutual interest.

His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honour ofPresident Diaz-Canel and his accompanying delegation.

Upon arrival at Lusail Palace, the president was accorded an official reception.

