5Th Arab-Chinese Experts Meeting In Libraries Kicks Off In Riyadh

China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) will hold its fifth session of Arab-Chinese Library and Information Experts' meeting, here from December 4\u20137, 2023.\r

Under the theme \"Library Services Transformation Given Changing of Information Environment\", the event is organized by the General Secretariat of the Arab League's Information, Documentation, and Translation Department in partnership with the National Library of China and the King Abdulaziz Public Library (KAPL).\r

Its goal is to have the CASCF's Arab-Chinese collaboration in the area of information and libraries up and running. Additionally, it aims to strengthen the contribution of Chinese and Arab libraries to the enrichment of the Arab-Chinese digital library.

