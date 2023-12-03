Western Azerbaijan Community Issues Statement Over Reportage Prepared By Franco-German Arte Channel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Wester Azerbaijan Community issued a statement about the
reportage prepared by the French-German Arte channel, Azernews reports
The statement read that in the reportage prepared by the
French-German Arte channel, the delusions of Armenians from
Garabagh that Armenia would become stronger and "take back
Garabagh" and "kill all the Turks" were included. This once again
proves that Armenians left Garabagh precisely because of ethnic
hatred against Azerbaijan and because they did not want to live
under the Azerbaijani flag.
It was noted that the recent statements about the
inadmissibility of the return of Azerbaijanis in Armenian society,
the actions held by the Armenian opposition in recent years in the
capital Yerevan with the participation of thousands of people under
the slogan "Armenia without Turks" show that the Armenian society
has not only been unable to get rid of the feeling of
Azerbaijanophobia, but on the contrary, this trend has become
stronger. The lack of reaction to such racist acts by some states
and organizations trying to impose themselves on everyone as the
international community raises questions. Why do not France, the
European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of
Europe, "Freedom House", "Amnesty International" condemn these
cases?
"If the Armenian authorities really want to achieve lasting
peace with Azerbaijan, then they must seriously fight against the
dangerous Azerbaijanophobia raging in the Armenian society," the
statement emphasized.
MENAFN03122023000195011045ID1107527406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.