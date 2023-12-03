QFMA Attends ANNA Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) participated in the extraordinary general meeting of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) held in Seoul, South Korea.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tamy bin Ahmed Al Binali, led the QFMA's delegation to the meeting organized by Korea Exchange (KRX).

The topics on the agenda of the three-day meeting included enhancing the cooperation and coordination among the member states, modernizing ANNA's strategic initiatives, as well as discussing other issues and topics pertaining to the membership bids, partnership, and internal rules.

QFMA signed a partnership agreement with ANNA in 2013 and subsequently obtained the membership in 2015 with the aim of applying the best international practices in the development of financial markets, providing stability and transparency, as well as protecting securities dealers, particularly those related to facilitating the trading.

ANNA was established under the Belgian law in 1992 and is specialized in implementing international ISO standards for the capital market sector to promote the use of international numbers as the sole accredited method to identify the financial tools, in addition to unifying these numbers issued for securities under unified principles based on ISO 6166.

The ANNA's members consist of entities concerned with securities numbering in many parts of the world. ISO has recently appointed ANNA to be the authority vested with the responsibility of registering and maintaining the international standard ISO 6166.