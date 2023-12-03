Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 332,040

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 332,040 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 3, 2023, including 930 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,575 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 10,396 armored combat vehicles (+11), 7,949 artillery systems (+8), 913 multiple launch rocket systems, 602 air defense systems, 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,995 unmanned aerial vehicles (+1), 1,569 cruise missiles (+1), 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,432 motor vehicles (+22), and 1,140 special equipment units (+2).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 88 combat engagements have been recorded on the front lines in Ukraine In the past 24 hours. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol sector.