Destruction Of Azerbaijani Cultural Heritage In Armenia Discussed At UNESCO Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A representative of the Western Azerbaijan Community took part
in the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination, Azernews reports, citing Western Azerbaijan
Community.
It was informed that chairwoman of the Women's Council of the
community, MP of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Malahat Ibrahimgizi represented the Western Azerbaijan Community at
the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination.
The forum, held from 29 November to 1 December in Sao Paulo,
Brazil, was attended by high-ranking officials of UNESCO Member
States, representatives of non-governmental organisations and
experts.
MP addressed the event as a panellist and spoke about the
deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and its aspects of racial
discrimination. MP Ibrahimgizi noted the importance of
international efforts to combat racial discrimination, including
the UNESCO forum.
Noting that one of the most hateful forms of racial
discrimination was attacks on cultural heritage, Mr IIbrahimgizi
gave detailed information on the destruction of Azerbaijani
cultural heritage in Armenia.
In MP speech noted the role of UNESCO in the field of protection
of cultural heritage and renewed the call of the Community to send
a mission to Armenia for a comprehensive assessment of the
situation of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia.
The representative of the Community stated that she is ready to
cooperate with UNESCO for the sake of a world where ethnic and
cultural diversity is protected, where all people live in dignity
and in a world where there is no place for racism and
discrimination.
Within the framework of the event, M.Ibrahimgizi held meetings
with high-ranking representatives of Member States and
international organisations.
The participation of the Western Azerbaijan Community in the
forum is an important step towards promoting its own human rights
agenda in the international world. The Community will continue its
efforts to represent the right to return of Azerbaijanis expelled
from Armenia in relevant international formats.
MENAFN02122023000195011045ID1107525279
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.